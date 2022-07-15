Sarah Charlene “Mamaw” Jaeckle had a quality of lightness that brightened every room, blessed every occasion, and filled every heart of those who knew and loved her. Born in San Antonio on July 3, 1929 to James and Ola Gowen, she grew up in a large household with seven siblings and a commitment to faith and family.
When she married Robert John Jaeckle in September 1947, the young couple would continue these traditions while forging a half-century partnership that continues to inspire. Amidst the lively celebrating and music making, Mamaw had a quiet and tender grace as a mother to everyone and a servant to all. A fabulous host for holiday gatherings and weekend parties, often for 50 people or more, she made sure that her guests always had a place to rest their heads. And everyone was always well fed, with sumptuous dinners of Mamaw’s famous deer chili, chop suey, and spaghetti that made the house feel warm and inviting. She was also a talented seamstress, who generously sewed for family and friends, including Easter outfits, prom and wedding dresses, curtains, bedspreads, and upholstered furniture. Yet not content to stay inside the house, the tenacious Mamaw was always there with her husband Robert (“Papaw”) gardening, roofing, painting, plumbing, and deer hunting.
Mamaw and Papaw were married for 54 years and remained by each other’s side almost constantly, with her serving as his full-time caregiver until the end. As her own health began deteriorating in recent years, Mamaw let her children take up some of these household burdens, yet retained her plucky spirt until her final days, saying with a wry smile that she was now ready to fade away, since the replacement parts that she needed were no longer available. She passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 5.
Mamaw is survived by her siblings, Paul and Jenna, and children Linda, Bob, and Judy, who take comfort in the knowledge that she resides again with her beloved husband Robert and son Mark. Mamaw also leaves behind a bountiful legacy of 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, not to mention the countless others whose lives she touched during her 93 years of spreading generosity and kindness.
A rosary will be held for her at St. James Catholic Church at 510 Camp St. in Seguin on Wednesday, July 20 at 2:00PM and a mass at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow at the adjacent hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to St. James.