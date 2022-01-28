Jeffery Scott “Jeff” Kunkel
Jeffery Scott “Jeff” Kunkel, age 55 of Live Oak, formerly of Seguin, passed away on January 20, 2022. Jeff was born on December 6, 1966 in Seguin, Texas to Sandra (Zunker) and Kenneth Kunkel.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, Alton and Joyce Zunker.
Survivors include his son, Koy Kunkel; daughter, Kamryn Kunkel; sister, Kimberly Kunkel Garcia; nephew, Christopher Cimental; nieces, Amanda Cimental, Brittney Cimental and Ashton Jimenez and husband Paul; aunt, Kathy Kunkel; uncles, Kenneth Zunker and wife Chris, and Steve Zunker and husband Tim Montgomery; former spouse and friend, Robin Shellard; several great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Jeff’s life will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.