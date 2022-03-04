July 15, 1939 – February 12, 2022
Margie Schwartz Starcke passed away unexpectedly from a stroke on February 12, 2022 at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas. Her passing was peaceful and Margie was surrounded by love from those near and far. As her earthly bonds were lifted, her husband Edgar, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Tim, and granddaughter Allyson were by her side. Her son John, daughter-in-law Jenny, and grandchildren Will and Lauren of Nashville, Tennessee were with her in spirit. With hearts full of love and sadness, we held her in our hearts as she greeted her heavenly Father.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Alma Blase Schwartz of Brenham, Texas, her brother Stanley Schwartz and sister-in-law Jose Schwartz of Beaumont, Texas.
Margie is survived by her husband Edgar, brother-in-law John Starcke of Seguin Texas, daughter Barbara, son-in-law Tim Yoas and granddaughter Allyson of Austin, Texas; son John, daughter-in-law Jenny and grandchildren Will and Lauren of Nashville, Tennessee; sister Barbara, brother-in-law Bill Sauer of Dickinson, Texas, nephew Kyle Sauer of League City, Texas, nephew Slater Sauer of Friendswood, Texas, and niece Angela Van Arsedale of Tomball, Texas; nephew Emmanuel Schwartz of Groves, Texas and niece Stephanie Parma of Magnolia, Texas.
Margie was born in Brenham, Texas in 1939. Despite contracting polio in 1955 and spending 6 months in the hospital and 6 months in rehabilitation, she graduated from high school on time near the top of her class. She then attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College and graduated with a teaching degree in 1961. While she was a teacher by trade, she was also a deeply intelligent lifelong student who never stopped learning all she could about the world around her. She was especially fond of psychology and studied extensively the works of Carl Jung.
Margie was kind, gentle and non-judgmental. She had a beautiful smile that she freely bestowed on those around her. She held firm opinions and was not afraid to speak her mind, but she always held space for the opinions and beliefs of others. She adored Ed, her husband of 59 years who was the love of her life and was very active in the lives of her beloved children. She took great joy in their music and sports activities and achievements, never missing a chance to chaperon or volunteer.
She relished her life in Houston, enjoying the ballet, symphony, and opera while making friends wherever she went. Margie and Ed recently relocated to Austin to be closer to family. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
A small private family service was held on February 26, 2022 in Seguin, Texas. In lieu of flowers, Margie requested that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A Memorial page through Goetz Funeral Home (www.goetzfuneralhome.com) is available where condolences may be left.