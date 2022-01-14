Donna Stark Afflerbach passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021.
Donna Jean was born Dec. 23, 1944 in Victoria, Tx.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lena Krause Stark, two sisters, Lena Smajstrla and Dorothy Khol.
Donna is survived by husband Allen, daughters Sheryl McCay and Jo Ellen Adams, son Mike Schwasch, brother and sister-in-law Ken and Marlene Tillery, David and Sandy Ronnie and Mary Afflerbach, Charlotte Carter and special niece, Kenna Spruell, five grandchildren, and seven great-grandkids.
Donna retired from Seguin ISD. She also worked for many years at Sonic. Donna loved her cats and animals of any kind. She also loved her music and traveling to new places.
A memorial will be announced at a later date.