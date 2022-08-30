Pilar Lazaro Neve

Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies through the afternoon hours. High 91F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.