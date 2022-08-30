Pilar Lazaro Neve, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on August 27, 2022. Pilar was born on March 27, 1935 in Granada, Spain, to Matilde Frias (Munoz) and Eduardo Lazaro Serrano.
Pilar is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, CSM Roy Alan Neve USA Ret., her parents and her brothers, Jose Lazaros Frias, Eduardo Lazaros Frias, and Juan Sebastian Lazaros Frias.
Survivors include son, Roy, wife Amanda Neve (nee: Rivera); daughter Blanca Neve, husband Larry Carson; beloved granddaughter Paloma Neve-Carson; sisters, Estrella Lazaros Frias, Loli Lazaros Frias, Matilde Lazaros Frias and Eva Lazaros Frias; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and loving friends around the world.
A Memorial Rosary will be recited, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow in the Holy Name Building. Services will be live streamed at cloud.mediafusionapp.com/mf/hewell_20220906.html.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at Pavilion #5.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.