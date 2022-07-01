Dennis Eugene Brown of Seguin, Texas passed away on May 30, 2022 at the age of 69. Dennis was born December 17, 1952 in Sidney, New York. He was a TRUE Texas transplant always stating it wasn’t his fault he wasn’t born here, but he got here as soon as he could.
Dennis spent a great deal of his life working for the Federal Government. He was active-duty Air Force from 1977 to 1992. After he retired, he decided to return to the Air Force as a Civil Service Instructor. He stayed as an instructor for the next 28 years teaching automotive and then logistics. He was a dedicated teacher who was always concerned that his students were given all the information needed to accomplish the tasks expected of them.
In his spare time, Dennis spent many hours as a volunteer firefighter with Longhorn Volunteer Fire Department and County Line Volunteer Fire Department. He obtained his certification as firefighter and eventually rose to the rank of Chief at Longhorn and later at County Line. He retired from firefighting in 2013 after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Nathan Haskell Brown and Louise Cole Brown.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, son Eugene Brown, daughter Dawn Holly and husband Jon, and stepchildren, Kevin Bowles and wife Tiffany, Amy Fussell and husband Kody. He was also grandfather to 11 grandchildren - Richard, Amanda, Codi, Ginger, Kaydence, Dillon, Casey, Kaemon, Miya, Bryson and Logan. He is also survived by his brothers, David Brown and wife Ruth, Dana Brown and partner Pat, and his sisters Debra Brown and Diane Kuharik and husband Larry.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses on the surgical floor at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for the care they showed Dennis in his final days.
Interment will take place on July 11, 2022 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery located at 1520 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, Texas. A celebration of life will follow at VFW Post 8541 located at 2222 Austin Highway, San Antonio. Refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to Patriot Paws or Wounded Warriors.