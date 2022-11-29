On November 21, 2022, Yvette Patricia Amador, loving sister, daughter, devoted wife, and mother, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Yvette was born on March 4, 1974, in San Antonio, Texas, to Basilio A. and Rosa Guerrero.
She is preceded in death by her father, Basilio A. Guerrero, and brothers James Guerrero, Sr. and Gerald Guerrero, Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Amador; daughter, Emily Marie Perry; sons, Benjamin Joseph and Tyler James Perry; stepdaughters, Tabitha Hope and Layla Olivia Amador; mother, Rosa Guerrero; sisters, Rosemary Zuniga (Sam), Brenda Guerrero-Riojas, and Michelle (Ismael); brothers, Roland Guerrero, Sr., Roger Guerrero (Mary), and Jeffery Guerrero (Yolanda), as well many nephews and nieces.
Raised in Seguin, Texas, Yvette graduated from Seguin High School (C/O 1992) and continued her education at St. Edward’s University (made friends with her first roommate, who became one of her closest confidants), where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Political Science in 1998. While attending St. Edward’s, Yvette worked for Texas Orthopedics, where she met three individuals, and all four were simply known as “The G G’s”.
After graduating from St. Edward’s, Yvette began her career with Travis County, where she had a stellar 24 years, working her way up the ladder, from the D.A.’s Office, to a Project Coordinator for Juvenile Probation, which was the last position she held, up until 11 days before she passed. She met many wonderful people and was blessed to meet three more lifelong friends. She loved her job, always gave her all, and accomplished so much professionally during her time there.
Yvette was passionate about so many things. From music, reality TV shows, listening to podcasts, watching and reciting lines from “Seinfeld,” tasty food, but over everything on this earth, she loved the Lord. She lived by her convictions, and always made sure He was always first in her life. She was a member of Christ Life SMTX and was always happy to be around everyone; she especially loved praise and worship.
She was proud of her children and loved them dearly. She instilled in them humility, compassion, selflessness, charity, and a love for God. She was in awe of them, scholastically, athletically, and recognized their talents, individually. She would cheer them on at all their performances, games, and in life. She loved seeing them do amazing things, and was supportive of not only them, but her nieces and nephews as well.
Anyone who met her knows she had a realness to her that cannot be matched. There was never an assumption to what she was thinking, as she would tell you, directly, with love. There is no one like her and she will be missed. As short as her 48 years may seem, she lived a full and memorable life, and was able to share that, with those she cherished and loved.
“For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”
Philippians 1:21
Gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral procession will depart the Palmer Mortuary Chapel at 11:30 a.m. for a funeral service and interment at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas at 12 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.