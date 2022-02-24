Pastor Frank Bailey Willoughby, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on February 22, 2022. Frank was born on January 21, 1930 in Detroit, Michigan to Nettie Burl (Melms) and Frank Wesley Willoughby.
Frank grew up in Detroit and then joined the United States Army. He moved to Texas and retired after 35 years as a Sears and Roebuck Service Man. He also served in the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department Reserves as a Deputy. Frank and his wife Ruth decided to become full time pastors of Good News Fellowship Church in Seguin. Frank and Ruth shared 73 years of wedded bliss and never left each other’s side without a peck of three kisses.
Frank is preceded in death by his loving wife of 73 years, Riller “Ruth” Willoughby, his parents, his granddaughter, Shannon L. Willoughby, and his sisters, Shirley Ann Willoughby Perry and Marjorie (Rena) Willoughby.
He is survived by his children, Les L. Willoughby, LeLani L. Burnett; grandchildren, Beau S. Willoughby, Misty L. Gonzales, Jennifer R. Burgess, Jason F. Opperman; great-grandchildren, Beau (Deuce) S. Willoughby II, Bethany S. Kupfernagel, Max J. Gonzales, Shelbi L. Willoughby, Lauren C. McCall, Alex J. Gonzales, Brendon B. Burgess, Caleb A. Opperman, Keegan B. Opperman, Henry O. Opperman; great-great grandchildren, Sophia L. Gonzales, Noah Gonzales, Deshaun Harrison, Brynn Gonzales, John H. Kupfernagel, Brinley A. Kupfernagel, Everett A. McCall, Emma R. McCall, and other loving family members.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, February, 26, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Good News Fellowship Church in Seguin followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. J.V. Foster officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Deuce Willoughby, Beau Willoughby, Max Gonzales, Alex Gonzales, Brendon Burgess, Michael McCall, Scott Burgess, David Kupfernagel, and Jason Opperman.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to the Good News Fellowship Church, 1123 B & B Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.