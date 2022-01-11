Bobbie Lee Brown

Bobbie Brown passed away peacefully at her home in La Grange on December 23rd, she was 89. Before retiring to La Grange she was a proud resident of Seguin since 1973.
She will be remembered for her beautiful and infectious smile, always having a great travel story to share, her impeccable decorating abilities, skill on the dance floor, and unwavering love and enjoyment of her friends and family. She enjoyed a full and wonderful life.
She is preceded in death by her husband, J.V. Brown of Seguin, her parents Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Marshall Shedd of Mathis, and her grandson, Blake Grimsley.
Bobbie is survived by her daughters, Marsha Carden, Janna Madden, Deborah Grimsley, and son in law John Madden as well as 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and brother, Marshall Shedd.
She is greatly missed and her love will remain forever engraved on our hearts.
A family memorial will be observed in the Spring.