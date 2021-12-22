Felicia A. Hernandez Scheel, age 59, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
Felicia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nelton Scheel, Jr.
She is survived by her parents, Felix and Guadalupe (Lupy) Hernandez; sister, Deborah Hernandez and spouse Sandra Bravo; brother, J.R. Hernandez; and daughter, Brittany Nichole Scheel. She is also survived by many members of the Andres O. and Sara Garcia family; and the Justo J. and Erlinda Hernandez family.
Felicia was born on June 16, 1962, to Felix and Guadalupe (Lupy) Hernandez in Seguin, TX. She was a 1981 graduate from Seguin High School. During high school and throughout her career she worked as a floral designer for both Dietz Flower Shop and Kolbe Flower Shop in Seguin. Felicia was an exceptional craftsman who could turn flowers and ribbon into magnificent works of art. She was soft-spoken and a great listener. Friends and family will remember her sweet nature and her welcoming smile. Most importantly; she was a beautiful daughter, caring sister, and loving mother.
Felicia’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved decorating the Christmas tree with her family as part of the holiday tradition, using her creative talents to make a different masterpiece each year. This year, her family will decorate a tree in her honor.
The family wishes to thank the many health care providers at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and DaVita Seguin Dialysis for their extraordinary care and kindness.
Felicia will be missed by many. To respect her wishes, there will be no visitation service; however her family will hold a Celebration of Life in her honor after the new year.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313