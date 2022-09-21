Judith “Judy” Ann Baumann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on September 5, 2022 at the age of 86 after a valiant fight against cancer.
Judy was born to Sam and Judy Millar in Houston, Texas on November 14, 1935. She spent most of her childhood in Bandera, Texas where her mother moved following her natural parent’s divorce. It was in Bandera that Emmitt “Bozo” Pue, the most loving stepfather young Judy could have hoped for, came into her life. After graduating from Bandera high school in 1954, Judy attended two years of college at the University of Texas at Austin.
After returning to Bandera and working at a local bank, Judy would meet and marry the love of her life, George “Joey” Baumann. The couple moved to Dallas soon thereafter where Joey was based as an airline pilot for Braniff. Together, they had three children: Randy, Greg, and Shari.
Judy was a devoted mother, and the happiest years of her life were spent raising her three children and nurturing them to adulthood. Judy doted on anyone who came into her home, whether they were her childrens’ best friends, her neighbors, out-of-town guests, or the dozens of cherished friends she and Joey associated with over the years.
While living in Dallas, Judy put her love for fashion to work as a seller of fine clothing to major department stores at the world famous Dallas Market Center. Anyone who came to know Judy over the years would no doubt remember her as a fastidiously sharp dresser.
After the family moved to Lake McQueeney in 1973, Judy filled her summer days with boating, waterskiing, jet-skiing, and socializing at Lake Breeze Ski Lodge. She was just as likely to be seen putting on a ballerina performance on her Texas Toothpick waterski, as she was cruising around the lake on her Seadoo with her favorite four-legged riding companion, Maggie, on her lap. When Judy’s kids had children of their own, she spoiled her three precious grandchildren with memories of Lake McQueeney they’ll never forget of their “Nanny” teaching them how to ride and ski behind a Seadoo.
When Braniff went bankrupt in 1982 leaving Joey out of a job, Judy pitched in and went to work as a reservationist and customer service agent for Southwest Airlines. Being the natural people-person that she was, Judy continued at her job long after it was a necessity just for the fulfillment of being of service to others.
Following an unexpected late-life divorce, Judy found happiness again in her second marriage to Bland McReynolds. The couple spent a dozen happy years dividing their time between Houston and Lake McQueeney before ultimately retiring to New Braunfels. In the wake of Bland’s death, Judy moved back to Dallas in 2016 with her beloved pet, Princess to be close to her daughter, Shari.
Judy was preceded in death by her oldest son, Randy Baumann; her first husband, Joey Baumann; her father, Sam Millar and stepmother, Gertrude Millar; her mother, Judy Pue and stepfather, Emmitt “Bozo” Pue; and her second husband, Bland McReynolds.
Judy is survived by her sister, Joan Garofalo; her son, Greg Baumann; her daughter, Shari Owen; her granddaughter, Yvé Dollison; her grandson, Eddie Baumann and granddaughter, Ava Baumann; her great-granddaughters, Ella and Anna Dollison; and her beloved Princess.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Park Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77077. Followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church, 12955 Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77079
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Judy’s love for animals, please donate to:
Paws In Prison Ministry @www.pawsinprison.com/donate_now