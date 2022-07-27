Lawrence Arthur Waxler, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on July 25, 2022. He was born on December 20, 1934 in Seguin, Texas to Julia Mary (Busch)and Arthur Pet Waxler. Lawrence was a 1954 graduate of Seguin High School. He will be remembered as a longtime fireman, retiring from the Seguin Fire Department after 25 years of service. Fishing was his favorite pastime, anywhere there was a pond, river, lake or ocean!
Lawrence is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Ruby Elliott and Myrtle Weinaug.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Geraldine G. Waxler; sons, Larry A. Waxler and wife Diana, and Lloyd Waxler; grandchildren, Robert James Waxler, Kaitlin Renae Waxler, Chase Miles Waxler and wife Raquel, and Chad Lawrence Waxler and wife Alisa; great-grandchildren, Jefferson Arthur Waxler, Riley and Zoe’ Waxler, and Audrey and Garrett Waxler; his beloved dog, Soco; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Lawrence will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend whom will be missed by many. May he rest in peace!
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.