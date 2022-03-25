Madelyn “Maddie” Caroline Reimers was called home to be with her Lord on March 22, 2022 at the age of 89 years.
Maddie was born on August 2, 1932, in Seguin, Texas to Louis John Zipp and Thelka Bertha Schumann. She attended Seguin ISD and started working at a very early age and never stopped. She first worked at the Base Exchange (BX) on Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio. She then worked at Duke and Ayres in Seguin before working for the family business (Reimers’ Art Company) for many years. She also worked at the Decorator’s Carousel and lastly in the school cafeteria with Seguin ISD.
Maddie was a loving wife to her husband Richard and mother to her two sons Kevin and Shelby. She had a great friendly personality that made friends wherever she went. She was wild and crazy, always joking around and making everyone laugh. She loved spending time outdoors, especially when she went hunting and fishing with the love of her life and she loved processing deer meat. They also enjoyed dancing very much.
In addition to her parents, Madelyn is preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Reimers and daughter-in-law, Neva Reimers.
Survivors include her sons, Kevin Reimers and Shelby Reimers (Melissa); grandchildren, Preston Reimers (Angela Aguirre), Travis Reimers, Sean Delcourt and Lane Reimers, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Preston Reimers, Travis Reimers, Sean Delcourt, Lane Reimers, Mike Zipp, and Nelson Friedeck.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at The Country Church in Marion beginning at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Butch Ikels officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.