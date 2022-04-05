Andres Perez, age 49 of Seguin, joined our Lord and Savior in heaven on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Andres was born on October 30, 1972 in Bellaire, Texas to Jose S. and Jane (Bergquist) Perez.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Procopio Perez of Alice, TX and Mr. and Mrs. Myron Bergquist of Wichita, KS.
Survivors include his parents, Jose S. and Jane Perez of Seguin, TX his younger siblings; Felicia Perez of Queens, NY, Amy Shepperd and husband Chris of Keller, TX and Naomi Angellford and husband Marcellus of Lebanon, OR; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Andres graduated Seguin High School in 1993. He was a Master Gardener, with his green thumb and love of plants, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t make beautiful and bountiful. He was willing and able to help anyone in need. Andres was always there for his family and friends and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Rev. Brice Mandaville officiating. Interment to follow at San Geronimo Cemetery. Followed by a family gathering at 3:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Guadalupe County Master Gardeners Association, Guadalupe County AgriLife Extension Office, 210 East Live Oak, Seguin, TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.