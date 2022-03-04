Perry Franklin Staples, 93, of Seguin, Texas and formerly of Tuleta, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Mr. Staples was born August 16, 1928 in Tuleta to Carlton Earnest Staples and Bonnie Jane (Taylor) Staples. At age 16, he joined the Texas State Guard and then the U.S. Army right after World War II. He married Frances Oree Fox in Bee County on September 5, 1950.
Although a skilled and accomplished handyman, Perry would often tease he was a “Jack of all trades and master of none.” He was also a proud member of the Plumber & Pipefitters Local Union 211 in Houston.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Frances Staples; his parents, Carlton and Bonnie Staples; sisters, Eva, Leona and Iris; a brother, Carlton; son-in-law, Raymond Brewer; and daughter-in-law, Debra Staples.
Survivors include his daughter, Susan Brewer; sons, Robert (Mechelle) Staples and Richard Staples; brothers, Donald and Royce Staples; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12 in the San Domingo Cemetery in Normanna.