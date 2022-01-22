Randal (Randy) M. Burnsides, 66, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away unexpectedly on the afternoon of January 8th, 2022, with his daughters by his side. His soul departed this Earth due to health complications after battling Covid.
Randy was born in Castro Valley, California in 1955 to parents Walter and Dorothy Burnsides. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he was a Military Policeman and dog handler, and quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class.
During this time, he met and married his beautiful wife, Colleena (Nina) on November 10th,1980. Later he would welcome his two daughters, Danielle, born on July 5th, 1984 and Brittany on December 20th, 1987 into their lives.
After 20 years in the military, Randy retired honorably. In moving to Seguin Texas, Randy became a volunteer for the Seguin Police Department, where he again served his community. Joining the Seguin Citizens Police Academy, he volunteered anywhere he could for almost 18 years, including the D.A.R.E. program, Cinderella Ball, Halloween Safe House, and most notably as the Blue Santa for the Blue Santa program. Randy was also a member of the American Legion for many years as well.
He was an honorable, hardworking, caring, and loving man to his family, friends, and all who knew him. He will be dearly missed and greatly remembered.
Randy is survived by his wife, Colleena Marie Burnsides (Holt); his daughters, Danielle (Chris) Burnsides-Gilbreath and Brittany (Jason) Deptawa; his grandchildren, Aedan, Coraline, Bastion, Soren, and Rory; brothers, Barry (Cheri) Burnsides, Rodney Burnsides, Kerry (Julie) Burnsides; sister, Phyllis Burnsides; and brother-in-law, Gary Padgett; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
His passing is preceded by his father, Walter Burnsides; mother, Dorothy Burnsides (Johnson); and sisters, Susan Burnsides, and Jackie Padgett (Burnsides)
Services will be held at the Lux Funeral Home, 1254 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130 on Friday, January 21st. There will be a private viewing from 11am - 12pm, and then public viewing will be open from 12pm -3pm, with the service being held at 2pm.