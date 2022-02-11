Anne Mae Bernice Urban Theiss, age 90 of Seguin, went to be with her Lord on February 9, 2022. Anne was born on January 22, 1932, in Robstown, Texas at her Grandmother Merkord’s farm to the late Albert and Anna Urban. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School, Robert Driscoll Jr. High, and Corpus Christi High School graduating in 1948. She worked for Magnolia Paper Company as a clerk stenographer using her talents of shorthand and typing. She met the love of her life “Gene” at Walther League at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas spring of 1947 (where she was also baptized). Gene and Anne were married November 21, 1948, at the same church. Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin was their first church and later Emanuel’s Lutheran Church.
She is preceded in death by her father Albert Otto Urban and mother Anna Matilda Merkord Urban, loving husband Eugene Earl Theiss (1993), her brothers Clarence Urban and wife Elizabeth and Eugene Urban and wife Sally.
Survivors include her children Shirley Myers O’Neal and husband Steven, Marie Maierhofer and husband Pete, Phyllis Neumann and husband Danny, Jean Anne Pope and husband Glenn, grandchildren Adam Myers and wife Joey, Michelle English and husband Gary, Wade Maierhofer and wife Kara, Wendy Garcia Jacobs, Derek Neumann and wife Chelsea, Sarah Zamora and husband Casey, Katie Serrano and husband Zack, Jarrod Stakemiller and friend Erin Ericson, great-grandchildren Tristan Garcia, Cameron Jacobs, Kennedy Jacobs, Grayson Maierhofer, Ella Maierhofer, Avery Zamora, Easton Zamora, Dawson English, Theissyn English, MaeLynn English, Beckett Wallace-Neumann and including Erin’s children Kim, Chris and Kayden; and brother Charles Urban and wife Joyce and numerous nieces and nephews. Special in her heart as family, Dustin Beau Beal, Kaeleb Schriewer, Erin Brown Etheridge, Dominga & Gene Brown, Gene Brown, Jr., and family, Donald Beicker, Stanley Beicker, Anita Mueller, Arthur and Irma Randow, Ed and Ricki Geise, Beth Frankenburger, Wayne and Cain Wyatt, Otto and Emma Radtke.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Day School, 206 North Travis Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
The Memorial celebrating Anne’s life will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Emanual’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Kelsie Theiss, the Rev. Paul Theiss and the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Private interment will be held in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
