Katherine “Kathy” Contreras was called Home to the Lord on June 9, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on February 14, 1942, to Tanislada (Guardiola) and Milton Salmon in Staples, Texas.
Kathy is preceded in death by both her mother and father and her husband, Reuben Rocky Contreras.
She is survived by her only son, Carl Rocky Contreras, and wife Dee Gonzalez Contreras; grandchildren, Kierdis Contreras, Chaylyne Contreras, Carlos Contreras and Elan Contreras as well as 8 siblings and numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends she made throughout life.
Kathy grew up in Staples, Texas and graduated from San Marcos High School. She met and married the love of her life Rocky Contreras and moved to Seguin in the 70’s. Together they welcomed their only son, Carl Rocky Contreras. She and Rocky owned and operated Rocky’s Drive in Store on Austin St. for 25 proud years and ultimately, she worked with the City of Seguin for 10 years. Kathy was a very sweet and soft-spoken woman who was also a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will begin 6:30 p.m. All services will conclude in the Palmer Mortuary Chapel and the family will fulfill Kathy’s wishes of cremation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.