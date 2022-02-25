Wife, beloved mother, Nana, Shirley “Shiryl” Ann Ybarra was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the age of 63. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Visitation will begin again at 9:45 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, March 4, 2022, followed by the mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.