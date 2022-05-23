Evelyne Hedwig Raske, age 96 of McQueeney, Texas passed away on May 20, 2022. Evelyne was born on September 29, 1925 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Antonie (Woelke) and Ewald Schroeder.
She is preceded in death in 1992 by her husband, Louis, Oma and Opa Woelke, and her mother.
She is survived by her dear friends, Diana Zamora, Angela Aguirre and husband Bill; Larry Friedeck and wife Sandra, Jason Friedeck and wife Jill, Rachel Friedeck Marek and husband Chris, Kimberly Friedeck Erlanson and husband Kendall; and all their children Ryan and Rylie Marek, Cort and Sloan Friedeck, Kate and Kenley Erlanson.
Evelyne was confirmed and married in Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. She was a charter member and Conductress from 1985 as a life member at V.F.W. 9213 McQueeney, Texas. She was also a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary #245. She loved to bake pies and was a seamstress, of which she was a perfectionist of both.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Pallbearers are Larry Friedeck, Jason Friedeck, Chris Marek, Kendall Erlanson and Ryan Marek. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Aguirre, Clyde Sniffen and Members of the American Legion Auxiliary 245 and American Legion Post 245 Legionnaires.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
