Ronald D. Graham of Seguin, Texas passed away February 6, 2022, at the age of 73.
Ron was born in 1948 in Madera, California. He spent his childhood working with his family doing various farm work and being a typical teenage boy fixing up cars and spending time with friends. He met his future wife, Nora “Jeannie” Holmes, in Turlock, California while they were teenagers. They married shortly before he went into the Army and would remain married until her death in 2010.
At the age of nineteen he was drafted into the United States Army, doing two tours in Vietnam as an Artillery Gunner in C Battery 5th Battalion US 42nd Artillery Regiment. While serving his country he received the Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal.
Upon returning home he had a varied career working as a deputy sheriff, mechanic, truck driver, owning a towing service and eventually settling into a job at Alamo Group in the mid 1980’s and moving to Seguin, Texas. He retired from Alamo Group in 2006.
From an early age he had a mechanical aptitude and had a passion for building hot rods and was known by many in Seguin for the vehicles he restored or built. He has been a member of the Geronimo VFW Post 8456 for over thirty years and is a member of the Geronimo VFW Motorcycle Group. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and owned several throughout his lifetime.
He enjoyed traveling to spend time visiting with his sister and various nieces and nephews throughout the years. His proudest accomplishment was his grandchildren. He loved spending time with them, spoiling them, and watching them grow up.
He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him as he was an exceptional father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nora J. Graham; parents, William Ernest Graham and Ruby Jane Wilson; siblings, Pat Graham, Billy Graham, Melba Littleton and, Betty Gideon.
He is survived by his daughters, Sherry Graham, Julie and husband John Irle and Deborah Smith; grandchildren, Devon Irle, Kaley Irle, Zaelyn Smith, Kaysen Smith and Kynlee Smith; siblings, Barbara Maxwell, Ray Graham and Sheila Poppleton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Final viewing will be on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Palmer Mortuary and a Funeral Procession will depart the chapel at 10:15 a.m. for Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11 a.m. where military honors will be rendered. Officiating the committal service will be Reverend Bill Shockley.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.