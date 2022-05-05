James John “Jim” Kersey, age 89 of Seguin, passed away on May 4, 2022. Jim was born on August 20, 1932 in Travis County, Texas to Myrtle Lorena (Beard) and Jeff Lowber Kersey.
He was a member of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Mounted Posse and rode on a drill team in parades and rodeos for many years. He was an avid bowler. After managing Bud’s Service Stations for many years, he became a truck driver for several different products. After retiring from trucking, he became a school bus driver. He enjoyed hunting, shooting guns and learning about computers. He and Patsy loved to travel and camp.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Patsy Bernice Newton Kersey, granddaughter, Lori Turner Allison, parents and his brother, Jeff L. “Buddy” Kersey Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Janie Sedlak and husband Matt, and Brenda Montague and husband Mark; brother, Mike Kersey and wife Sue; sister-in-law, Peggy McKinney and husband Eddie; brother-in-law, David Mann; grandchildren: Terri Turner, Jim Turner and wife, Jean Scheidnes, Adam Montague and Leslie Montague; and grandson-in-law, Bryan Blang; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Jim’s life will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Jeremy Roy officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe Regional Hospice Service, 1315 East Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.tresehewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.