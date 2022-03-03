Stephen Michael Ornas, age 50 of Marion passed away on February 23, 2022. Stephen was born on July 5, 1971 in New Braunfels, Texas to Patricia (Zunker) and Gerard Ornas, Sr. Stephen was a faithful employee of Amazon in San Marcos. He was an active member of Marion Baptist Church. His family meant the world to him and he cherished being a husband, dad and PaPa. His favorite things always included family, whether it was grilling for them or just passing time, he chose to have them by his side.
He is preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Deanna Eller Ornas; children, Alison Ornas, Seth Ornas, and Mollyanna Ornas; grandchildren, Maiya, Jaidyn and Shaylynn; mother, Patricia Ornas; brother, Gerard Ornas, Jr.; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sharon and George Eller; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Glen Eller, Dianna King and husband Wayne, Douglas Eller, and Daniel Eller and wife Stephanie; numerous nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other loving family members, including his Marion Baptist Church family, and friends.
Visitation will begin on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Marion Baptist Church in Marion followed by funeral services at 3 p.m. with Pastor Rudy Elizondo officiating. A reception will immediately follow. Graveside services and interment will be held Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 10 am at San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Gerard Ornas, Jr., Glen Eller, Douglas Eller, Daniel Eller, Wayne King, Charlie King, Dylan Eller, and Samuel Eller.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for their children’s education. Contact Deanna Ornas or Dianna King via FB Messenger if interested in contributing. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.