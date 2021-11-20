William Jerome Boeck

Jerome Boeck entered eternal rest on Nov. 13, 2021, at the age of 53 years. He was born on October 28, 1968, in Seguin, Tx.
Jerome is survived by his mother, Mary Barry, siblings Alfred (Tanya), Veronica, Aloysius (Irma), nieces; April and Bethany, nephews; Todd and Michael.
Jerome is preceded in death by his father.
Jerome was a dedicated employee serving individuals with special needs for over 30 years, an avid home baker and generous host of many holiday celebrations and events, as well as a church volunteer in children and youth ministries.
He co-authored the book, “Heart Failure: Our Life Journey.”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 11th at First Latin Assembly of God in Seguin, Tx.