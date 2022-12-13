Our loving mother and mema, Susie (Rangel) Arevalo, gained her wings on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Susie was a lifelong resident of Seguin only temporarily leaving her hometown to enjoy time with her grandchildren, daughter, and son-in-law.
Susie was born on the afternoon of September 23, 1948, to Francisca (Sepeda) and Juan Rangel Sr. She loved and respected her parents and learned from them to work hard, put family first, and to trust in God. Susie met the love of her life, Pete Arevalo Jr, when she accompanied his sister on a trip to Ft. Hood. They were married for 30 years until his passing in 2003. Her love for him continued on for the rest of her life. During their life together, Susie and Pete welcomed one daughter and one son.
Susie dedicated her life to caring for children. She began working at 16 starting out in the kitchen. Later, she worked as a nanny for a family in Seguin. Susie then worked at Little Red Barn daycare before being hired at the Seguin Head Start as a teacher’s aide. She later earned her Associate’s in Child Development from San Antonio College and transitioned to head teacher. She continued working for Head Start for several years.
Susie next worked at Seguin ISD’s Mini-Mats program. After several years with SISD, Susie retired to care for her husband. After his passing, Susie worked for Grace Lutheran and Emmanuel Lutheran daycares. In all, Susie worked close to 40 years in caring for and teaching young children.
Susie was a woman of great faith and was often called upon to pray for others. She attended church at Our Lady of Guadalupe and took part in adoration of the Eucharist at St. James Catholic Church. Susie began and ended each day reciting prayers for her family and friends. Her faith was woven in every part of her life.
Susie was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her son Andrew, her husband Pete, two brothers, and her beloved sister Janie. Her life and memory will continue to be celebrated by her daughter Annalisa Arevalo, son-in-law Rene Cantu, and her grandson Kolby Cantu, and twin granddaughters Kyndal and Kallie Cantu.
In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Palmer Mortuary from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. All family and friends are asked to meet directly at the church on Saturday as there will not be a funeral procession from the funeral home. Family and friends are asked to also meet at the church at the conclusion of mass.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.