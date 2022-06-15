Dorothy (Dot) Wienecke Day

After 91 years of life full of God’s infinite blessings, Dorothy Wienecke Day (Dot) went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. She was born in San Antonio, TX on November 27, 1930 to the late Archie and Bessie Itz Wienecke.
She was raised in San Antonio where she was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in 1944 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1947. She then attended Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, TX where she was a member of the choir and met the love of her life, G.P. (Geep) Day. They were married in 1950 at Zion Lutheran Church and moved to Seguin where they made their home for 69 years until Geep’s passing in 2019.
Dot worked at Randolph Air Force Base in the finance department until 1958 and chose to become a full time Mom for her two sons. She was very involved in all their school and after school activities as well as the family’s many wonderful summer trips. Dot was also very involved serving in church activities and helping Geep with their growing rental property business.
She returned to work in 1975 serving as the secretary in the counseling office at Seguin High School until 1986 when she retired with the arrival of her first grandchildren. Besides spoiling them, she also stayed busy at Faith Lutheran Church participating in the choir, Wednesday Quilters and Via de Christo. Texas Lutheran University was also important to Dot where she and Geep were members of the President’s Associates and they established the G. P. & Dorothy Wienecke Day Educational Scholarship.
Geep and Dot loved traveling throughout the USA and overseas making friends wherever they visited. They enjoyed many cruises, especially their last in 2010 celebrating their 60th anniversary with their children and grandchildren. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by all of them.
She is survived by her two sons, Joel (Vanessa) of San Antonio and Jack (Lindsay) of Corpus Christi and four grandchildren, Bruce Day and Brooke (Deacon) Wetherill of San Antonio, and Kylie Day and Kelsey (Hunter) Ramos and her Mother, Louise Day of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by her great grandson, George Wetherill.
The family would like to thank Allie Martinez and her staff for the loving care they provided for her and the rest of the family would like to thank Joel and Vanessa for all the help, care and love for Mom throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation (www.pdf.org) or the G.P. & Dorothy Wienecke Day Scholorship Fund, c/o Texas Lutheran University, 1000 West Court St., Seguin, TX 78155.
A celebration of Dot’s life will be held at Sunset Funeral Chapel, 1701 Austin Hwy., San Antonio, TX 78218 on Tuesday, June 21st. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am followed by a memorial service in the Chapel at 11:00 am. Internment will follow afterwards at the Sunset Mausoleum with a reception following in the Sunset reception area.