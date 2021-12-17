Vernon Hilmar Schwab, 91, of Seguin, TX, peacefully passed away on December 9, 2021.
Vernon was born on August 31, 1930 to Kurt Schwab and Erna (Goebel) Schwab in Guadalupe County, TX. Vernon graduated from Seguin High School and attended Draughn’s Business College, San Antonio earning a degree in bookkeeping and accounting.
After graduation Vernon began farming near his parent’s home while working for his father as the manager of the family cotton gin. At this time he met his future wife Lulu Mae (Altenhof) Schwab.
In 1951 Vernon joined the United States Air Force as a member of 3770th Technical Training Squadron at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. He completed mechanic, technical instructor, and prop specialist training. Vernon earned the rank of staff sergeant and became a USAF Technical School Instructor.
On December 28, 1952 Vernon and Lulu Mae were married in Guadalupe County, TX. Vernon was honorably discharged in 1954 and received 48 acres from his parents to build their new home and begin farming again. He raised cows and hogs fed with hay and oats grown on his land.
Vernon and Lulu Mae’s lives flourished in the succeeding years. Vernon continued to expand their farm by purchasing adjoining acres and they were blessed with four children; Genevieve, Janice, Robert, and Dudley. Vernon became actively involved in the Comal-Hays-Guadalupe Soil and Water Conservation Board, Seguin American Legion Post 245, Marion Lions Club, Marion Athletic Booster Club, Guadalupe County Farm Bureau, Marion Young Farmers Charter, Marion ISD Board of Trustees, and the Guadalupe County Youth Livestock Show.
Vernon is preceded in death by his wife, Lulu Mae Schwab, son Dudley Schwab, daughter Genevieve Moore, and his parents.
Survivors include children Janice Schwab Mann and Robert Schwab; son-in-law, Mark Moore; daughter-in-law, Tina Schwab; grandchildren, Reagan Schwab, Ross Schwab, Randall Schwab and wife Jessica, Ryan Schwab and wife Sarah, Kyle Moore, Sarah Fite and husband James, and Sabina Schwab; five great-grandsons; and other loving family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, Seguin with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. A reception will follow immediately after in the Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Guadalupe County Farm Bureau (memo: George Washington Scholarship Fund), PO Box 924 Seguin, TX 78156.
