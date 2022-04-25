JoDell “Judy” Jahns Campbell, age 81 of Seguin, passed away on April 22, 2022. She was born at home, October 18, 1940, on Capote Road in Guadalupe County, Texas and lived in Seguin most of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore C. Jahns and Virginia Mae Knodel Jahns and cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter G. Campbell; her three children: Randall Jahns Campbell and wife Mary, Russell Todd Campbell and wife Sylvie, and Robin Shellard and husband Mark; and four grandchildren: Sarah Campbell, Andrew Campbell and wife Becca, Koy Kunkel and Kamryn Kunkel.
Wife, mother, grandmother, and generous friend to many in the Seguin, Judy lived 81 full years in a community to which she was deeply connected. During her childhood, her father’s work moved the family to locations in four states. Judy boasted that she attended twelve different schools before the third grade. Most of her education took place in Seguin public schools where she participated in softball and volleyball, and played the trombone in the Matador Marching Band. She enjoyed country western dancing, excelling in the polka with Pete as her partner.
Judy earned the trust of the community during her 38-year career with State Bank and Trust of Seguin. After retiring, she joined the family business at Campbell Floors.
Judy found great enjoyment in being part of the Seguin community. She loved hosting and entertaining various groups; her Beta Sorority sisters, Bunco Besties, and co-worker-lunch friends were very dear to her. Judy was active in numerous roles at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and met life-long friends at “Luther League” and Ladies Aid and many other involvements in between.
Judy raised Gerber daisies, cheered on the Spurs and Aggies, and cooked enough food to share. She showered her loved ones with carefully chosen gifts at Christmas and birthdays. She prepared and delivered food to many including her grandkids, friends and teammates who knew her as “Juju.” Her sensitivity to the needs of others and spirit of generosity were inspiring to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. A reception will follow at a location to be determined. Private Interment will be held in Dugger Cemetery. For those who desire the service may be livestreamed at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, the live channel on You Tube.
Her children and grandchildren wish to express appreciation to her caregivers for sharing meals, laughs and tears with her, making her last days as comfortable as possible. Charitable donations may be made to Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation, 1215 East Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 and Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas 78216.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.