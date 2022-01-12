As Venus passed from Evening Star to Morning Star this second week in January 2022, Gloria Jean Carter Gass has gone on to become a member of our ancestors. Jean, as she was known to her family and friends, from her earliest youth until today has been a constant star. From Jean’s profound example of a faithful life we are all assured that her beautiful influence will shine on to guide, comfort and encourage the best in all of us.
Born the second child in a family of six to Ted Carter and Jessie Faye Edwards Carter Feb 24, 1932, Jean spent her youth in Dallas, attending Woodrow Wilson High School. While working as a telephone operator she married her high school beau Arthur Edward Gass (Ed) on April 18, 1954. They began their married life in Austin working at Seton Hospital while Ed attended University of Texas. Together, they raised six children and also lived in San Antonio, Chicago, Manassas-Washington DC, and Seguin, Texas. Ed and Jean celebrated forty-eight years of marriage. Their parting on May 31, 2002 at Ed’s passing was a profound sadness, still Jean continued to anchor the family in courage and love.
Jean was dedicated to learning and communication, studying at Northwestern University and earning her BA and MS in Speech Pathology from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1971. In her thirty-seven-year career as a Speech Pathologist, Jean helped tens of thousands of people to communicate clearly, particularly delighting in mentoring young clinicians. Jean is known for her talent in making and keeping friendships, some lasting over eighty years. With a radiant singing voice, she served as an Elder in her Presbyterian Church communities and loved gardening.
Jean is survived by brother-in-law Wayne Knowles; children: Susan & Rick Chichester, Andrew Carter Gass, Amy Fairchild, Laura & Ray Weaver, Mark & Karen Gass, Joseph & Kasey Rios Asberry; their fifteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grands and three great-great- grands.
Graveside services will be held, open air, Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:30PM at Lone Oak Cemetery, Freidens Church Road, Geronimo, Texas, 78123.
Contact celebrating.gloriajean@gmail.com to learn about plans for Jean’s Celebration of Life on April 17, 2022 or for other information.
