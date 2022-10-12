Gabriel Arce Ramon, age 51 of Seguin, passed away on October 2, 2022. Gabriel was born on March 26, 1971 in Wylie, Texas to Irene (Arce) and Juan Ramon.
Gabriel is preceded in death by his father, Juan Ramon and grandparents, Adella and Alex Arce.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Ramon; mother, Irene Ramon; sister, Sandy Jane Ramon; brothers, Johnny Ramon, Jr. (Emily), Jordan Ramon and David V. Ramon; nephews, Pete Ramon, Logan Ramon, Luke Ramon and Eric Marmolejo; nieces, Jenna Ramon, Marley Ramon, April Marmolejo, numerous cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jordan Ramon, David V. Ramon, Pete Ramon, Logan Ramon, Luke Ramon, Eric Marmolejo, Brett Dittfurth and Nate Arce.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.