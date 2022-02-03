Lloyd Newton Jr. joined the Lord on February 2, 2022.
Born on January 5, 1938 in Edinburg, Texas to Lloyd Newton Sr., and May Belle (Price).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Newton Sr., and May Belle Price, his brothers Arthur Newton and Terrence Newton and his parents Otis and Tennie Gold.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Alice Dubec Newton; children, Kurt Newton and wife Becky and Ronnie Newton and wife Nancy; grandchildren, Kandace Verdin and husband Santos, Justin Newton, Tyler Newton, Kathryn Newton and fiancé Russell Lovett and Robert Newton; great-grandchildren, Tomas Verdin, Vivian Verdin and Walker Newton; siblings, Melva-Jean Roberts, Kenneth Newton, Leonard Newton, Norman Newton, Bonnie Kopecky, Dolly Lookingbill, Lisa Anthony and Penny Long; brothers, Otis Lee Gold and wife Liz, Johnny Gold and wife Ditty; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Lloyd had many gifts, born into a musical family, he learned to play the fiddle. He was also a skilled athlete in high school, he turned down an athletic offer from The University of Oklahoma in football to marry his sweetheart on June 26, 1956 and started a family. Lloyd was an avid sports fan. He would boast about how he coached his son’s little league teams to two city championships and he attended all his grandchildren’s games and activities starting with Little League through Varsity Sports. He was involved in multiple community organizations including a Fourth Degree Member of the Seguin Knights of Columbus Council 3412 and a member of the McQueeney Lions Club.
After a long career in the construction industry, Lloyd began his true passion starting numerous successful businesses: including a tire distribution company and oil production company, fulfilling his lifelong dreams. Lloyd was in every sense of the word a people person. He never met a stranger and was the life of the party with the most infectious laugh in any room. He loved to spend his weekends with his wife attending church and socializing with countless friends.
Lloyd was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed spending Sundays eating BBQ, watching football and being PawPaw to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Tuesday February 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud officiating. Interment will follow at Eden Cemetery in Seguin.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Santos Verdin, Justin Lloyd Newton, Tyler Newton, Robert Newton, Mark Foster, Rick Johnston, Justin Travis Newton and Russell Lovett.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Memorials Processing St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL Memphis TN 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.