Glennvood Ernst Lenz, 91, formerly of Seguin, peacefully passed away in his home in Fort Worth on June 28, 2022. Glen was born in Seguin on January 11, 1931 to Edgar and Linda Lenz and grew up on his family farm on Route 3, Seguin. He attended Neumann School and graduated from Elm Creek High School in 1947. On April 19, 1953, Glen married Frieda Dietert with whom he enjoyed 57 anniversaries of marriage until her death in 2010.
Glen was a member of the Texas National Guard, first in Seguin, then in New Braunfels, and was honorably discharged after 9 years of service. He attended Texas Lutheran College before starting a career with Goodyear Rubber and Tire which led the family to relocate to various locations in the San Antonio area. He later switched careers to Montgomery Ward Truck Tires which led to him becoming the manager of the Truck Tire Center in San Antonio. His career culminated with opening the family business of Glen Lenz Tire Store in Geronimo in the 1990s.
Glen was a member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church for 38 years. He enjoyed gardening, coaching little league baseball, watching his grandkids play sports, watching Texas Rangers baseball, listening to polka music, playing 42 (dominoes), traveling, and spending time with family and his little dogs. He was passionate in nine-pin bowling at Barborosa and Zorn bowling clubs which he enjoyed with his bowling partner James Reininger for 38 years.
In 2004, Glen and Frieda moved to Fort Worth to be near their daughters and grandchildren.
Glen is preceded in death by his wife Frieda, parents Edgar and Linda Lenz, and grandson Eric Dyreson.
He is survived by his daughters: Sharon Dyreson (Tim) of Minnetonka, MN and Connie Lenz of Fort Worth, TX, grandchildren: Jana Roeben (Amber) of Madison WI, Aaron Dyreson of North Richland Hills, TX, and Brock Dyreson of Minnetonka, MN and great grandson Beckett Roeben of Madison, WI.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Private family graveside to be held later that day.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.