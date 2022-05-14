Thomas W. Egger was born on June 8, 1941 and passed away on May 7, 2022 at the age of 80. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313
