George Gentry Virden passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 at the age of 85. He was born in Fairview, Texas to Louis and Maurine (Gentry) Virden.
He was in the National Guard and to continue his service to his country he donated his body for research to University of Texas Health Science Center. He began his career in advertising with Montgomery Wards and then moved on to manage the Research Department at the Express-News in San Antonio. He married Nancy (Vinyard) Virden on September 26, 1964, and they had two children, a son Matthew Gentry and a daughter, Amanda Lea.
He had many hobbies that he enjoyed. He was an artist, a tennis player, and a carpenter — he built the house his children grew up in. One of his biggest accomplishments was restoring a 1958 Chevrolet Apache from the ground up. On the tennis courts he was known to be a scrapper not letting any ball get past him. Off the courts he was a kind and gentle man of few words.
His family would like to thank Hope Hospice for their care and compassion in his final days. They would also like to thank the staff of Mercy House for taking such great care of Gentry. They treated him with respect and dignity, becoming like family to his wife and children. The family would also like to thank Carolyn Sheffield for her tireless help with Gentry during his time at home.
Gentry is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Louis, Russell and Paul.
He is survived by his wife, children and his sisters, Adrienne and Elizabeth and sister-in-law Suzanne as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin St. Seguin, Texas.
In lieu of memorial flowers memorial contributions may be made to Alzhiemers Association, alz.org, or any charity of your choice.