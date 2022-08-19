James E. Arnst was born in Kingsville, TX to Ted and Cora Arnst in December of 1928. He passed on Aug. 18 at the age of 93.
He is survived by his loving wife Tea that he has spent 68 years with. Also, their 4 grown children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers and many friends and classmates from Kingsville and Texas A&M.
He graduated from Texas A&M College with a degree in Animal Science and was commissioned as 2nd lieutenant in the US Army and served in Trieste, Italy where he met and married his bride.
After mustering out of the army as a captain, Jim and Tea moved to Marion TX. In his lengthy career with the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority, James also managed the Water Quality Services group, additionally served as the interim General Manager for a period of time. As he approached retirement with GBRA, he began serving as Secretary-Treasurer for Green Valley SUD, where years before he had been instrumental in the formation of Green Valley Water Supply corporation.
James loved working in his workshop and cherished sharing time there with his children and grandchildren in multitude of projects where he was able to teach them many valuable skills.
The family will have a private celebration in honor of James and his many adventures. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Association, or a gift to the Marion ISD school libraries since James was an avid reader.