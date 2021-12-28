Katherine Elizabeth Martha Wilke Lewis, age 83 of Kingsbury, passed away on December 25, 2021. Katherine was born on January 13, 1938 in Kingsbury to Paul A. Wilke and Elizabeth Wilde Wahl Wilke Habermann.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, John Allen Lewis, Jr., her parents, her brothers, Paul Wilke, Jr., Herman “Bub” Wilke, Raymond Wahl and his wife Jo, and Lawrence Wahl, sister, Paula Grimm and her husband George, and her nephews, Brian Wayne Wilke and T. J. Wilke.
Survivors include children, Kathy Dojahn, and husband Ralph, Sheila Mundine and husband John, Becky Warncke and husband Randy, Ricky Abrameit, Sharon Bierstedt and husband Blake, and Johnny Abrameit and wife Julia; grandchildren, Dawn Brown and husband J. Scott, Misti Guenther and husband Ben, Johnathan Bierstedt and wife Dawn, D. J. Hart, Shelly Gembler and husband Jonathan, Kristi Ranft and husband Derek, Derek Dojahn and wife Crystal, Zachery Abrameit and Katy Blakley, Lisa Lynn and wife Laura, Kathrine Abrameit, Brooke Abrameit and Brandon Deal, Brittney Abrameit, Cody Abrameit, Christopher Abrameit, Madelyn Abrameit, Elizabeth Abrameit, Stephanie Burkhardt and husband Chad, and Emily Kasmiroski and husband Andy; brother, William Wilke and wife Carol; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Victor Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnathan Bierstedt, D. J. Hart, Zachery Abrameit, Cody Abrameit, Christopher Abrameit, Derek Dojahn, Ben Guenther, Garrett Brown, Ty Brown and Kaydyn Gembler. A reception will follow at the Big Red Barn in Seguin hosted by Katherine’s grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life, c/o Barbara Behal, 167 Twin Oak Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.