Sharon Ann Krueger Byrd of Seguin, TX, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at the age of 71. Sharon was born June 17, 1950, in San Antonio, TX, to Twila “Sue” Holden and Albert “Buster” Krueger.
She is preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Jerry Krueger.
Survivors include her beautiful and caring neighbors who became like family to her, Frank and Lettie Dornak; 3 children, son, John Cameron, daughter, Sheri Stevens and husband Scott, daughter, Alisha Khan and husband Moin; Grandchildren, Madison, Zachary, Hannah, Kaleb, Zara , Dua, and Fatima; And 2 Great Grandchildren. Siblings, twin sister Sandy Bretzke and husband Glenn, brother James Krueger and wife Elaine, Sister in law Patty Krueger, sister Joanie Krueger, brother Gene Krueger and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at a later date.