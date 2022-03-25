On March 23, 2022, The Lord called James Robert (Bob) Kidd home. Bob was born on January 27, 1946, to Charles and Maude Kidd. He was the oldest of five siblings.
As a young boy, he lived in Japan and Scotland and finally San Antonio, Texas where he graduated from McCollum High School in 1964. Shortly after, he married the love of his life, Jackie, and they were married almost 57 years. They had two children — a son James Robert Jr. (Rob) and a daughter Deanna Newman.
The beginning of his career began with him serving in the Army and Coast Guard. His heart for service proved to be a common thread his entire life. He was in food service management for 37 years. He served in his church for 18 years as well as the Belmont Community. His love of people and service led him to volunteer for the Belmont Fire Department where he was a member for 18 years.
In his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing, making his famous Bob Kidd Jokes, and working around the house with his beloved wife, Jackie.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie, son Rob and wife Crystal of Stockdale, daughter Deanna Newman and husband Mark of Belmont. Grandchildren Maison Holes and fiancé Bailee of Amarillo, Emily Green of Houston, Nathaniel Kidd of Cuero, Tyler Kidd, and Dylan Kidd of Stockdale. Brothers John Kidd and wife Jan of Weatherford, Mike Kidd and wife Nancy of Bedford, Indiana, Steve Kidd and wife Leslie of Mitchel, Indiana, and sister Karen Swango of Mitchel, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maude Kidd.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, March 27 at 3:00 at Belmont United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are sent to Belmont Volunteer Fire Department.
