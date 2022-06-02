John “Johnny” Martinez DeLeon, age 60 of Seguin, passed away on May 17, 2022. A Memorial Rosary will be recited on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Kingsbury Cemetery.  You may visit www.treshewell.com.