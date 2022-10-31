Alice Massey Wisniewski, age 94 of Seguin, Texas peacefully passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born in Caldwell, Texas on October 28, 1928 to Olga Marie (Dujka) and Julius Otto Schoppe.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, previous husband Marvin L Massey, husband Bennie Wisniewski, daughter-in-law Mary Sterle Massey, brothers, Alphonse Schoppe, and Raymond James “RJ” Schoppe.
She is survived by her children; Marvin L. Massey Jr (Karen), Clifford J. Massey (Sue), David J. Massey (Annie), Mary Alice Griffin (Jerry), Patrick J. Massey (Diana), Gary D. Massey (Patty), Susan E. Lange (Nolan); brother, Julius O. Schoppe (Linda); sister, Gloria Tydlacka Kubeczka; grandchildren, Leigh Anne Uribe (Pedro), Jeremy Swearingen (Katie), Michelle Neundorfer (John), Pamela Berman (Jim), Audra Santos (Rex), Eric Massey, Andrew Massey (Katie), Michael Griffin, Elizabeth Griffin, Kristyn Massey, Colton Massey, Cory Massey (Cheyenne), Brian Massey, Stephanie Darling (Jeremy), Chance Lange (Cheyanne); 16 great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Canon Stanislaw Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Catholic Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Pedro Uribe, Jim Berman, Eric Massey, Andrew Massey, Michael Griffin, Cory Massey, Brian Massey, Chance Lange and Jeremy Darling.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.
