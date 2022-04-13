Zobeida G. Alonso, age 85 of Seguin, passed away peacefully with her beloved family by her side on April 9, 2022. Zobeida was born on September 2, 1936 in Camargo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Maria Luisa (Ramirez Sainz) and Felipe Garza.
Zobeida was a wonderful seamstress, loved gardening, traveling with her husband and most important was her family.
She is preceded in death by son, Luis Raul Alonso; grandson, Christopher Alonso, her parents, one brother and three sisters.
Survivors include her loving husband of 69 years, Raul Alonso, Sr., children, Ivonne A. Gallardo and husband Andrew Gallardo, Ingrid A. de Kuri and husband Dr. Yamil Kuri, Raul Alonso, Jr. and wife Jennifer McGary, Richard Alonso and wife Judy Alonso, and Zobeida Ross and husband Gregg Ross, Sr.; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister Gloria Garza; and brother, Noe Garza and wife Susanna; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Zobeida’s life, including the recitation of the Holy Rosary, will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating. A reception will follow at Guadalupe Masonic Lodge, 1945 W Kingsbury St.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date in Vera Cruz, Mexico followed by ennichment in the Church Columbarium.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas, 78130.
