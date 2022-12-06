Mike Carpenter, age 80, passed away on December 3, 2022, in Seguin. James Michael Carpenter was born in El Paso, Texas on October 13, 1942, to James Oscar Carpenter and Fern Nadine Reichmuth of Marion, Texas.
He is survived by his wife (and one-time High School sweetheart), Sandi Kahn Carpenter. He also is survived by two siblings, Mary Jean Donovan of Argyle, Texas, and his brother, Marc Carpenter of San Antonio. He is the father of two children, his son, Trevor (wife, Danyel), and his daughter, Michelle (husband, Ed Just). His grandchildren, to which he was known as “Pappa” are: Hope and Liberty of Oahu, and Shelby, Travis, and Levi of Kingsbury.
A gifted athlete at El Paso High School, Mike attended UT-El Paso (at the time it was known as Texas Western) and graduated with a degree in English. Numerous vocations and adventures ranging from working in the natural gas business realm to coaching west Texas high school football, Mike was known and loved by many. He moved to Guadalupe County and lived in the Seguin area, where he would develop and build his own business, Mike Carpenter Tile Service. Many of the homes, and commercial buildings in this area have had Mike’s unique touch of handiwork.
Mike was fond of good friends, good times, and good humor. He was an aficionado of tacos, tomatoes and tall tales of adventures he and his friends had lived through. Whether out on a boat at Lake McQueeney, down at the coast camping out of his 1960’s Willy’s Wagon or sitting in the backyard of his house enjoying the late summer heat, Mike was one of a kind that broke the mold after he had arrived.
His graveside service and celebration of life will be privately attended by immediate family only, and any flowers or gifts of donation are encouraged to be given to a charity of choice. A man of simple pleasures, his wish would be for you to enjoy those around you today and be present.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.