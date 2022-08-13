Frances N. Harris

On Sunday night, August 7, 2022, Frances Nell Harris, 96 quietly and peacefully passed from this life into the everlasting arms of her Maker Redeemer surrounded by family. Frances was born in Orange, Texas on August 5, 1926.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Darrell Harris (Janet), Cindy Odom (Bob) and Duane Harris (Sherri), grandchildren Aubree Harris Veile (David), Chelsea Harris Hutchinson (Tom), Evangeline Odom Gilson (David), Rose Odom Taylor (Derek), Evan Harris (Kenzi), Brandon Harris (Lyndsay), Zachary Harris (Jenn Lefkowitz), and 18 great grandchildren.
Funeral and Burial will be at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland, Texas at 10:00 am, Monday, August 15.