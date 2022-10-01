Anita A. Strey Ricks, age 89 of St. Hedwig, passed away on September 30, 2022. Anita was born on August 18, 1933 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Pauline Emilie (Duelm) and Herbert Paul Strey.
Anita is preceded in death by her husbands, Louie (Lou) Ricks and Henry Schultz, Jr., her parents, and her siblings, Esther Long (Ray), Velma Milam (Richard), Erwin Strey (Sophie), and Richard Grein;
Survivors include her daughters, Susan De Luna and husband Ralph, Jr., and Sheryl Wedige; grandchildren, Ralph De Luna, III (Amy), Roslynn Barrero (Oscar), Rusty De Luna (Sara), Rodney De Luna (Ashley), Eric Wedige, and Kayla Webb (Chase); great-grandchildren, Zooey, Brantley, Everly, Riley, Reagan, Brooklynn, Oscar, Adelynn and Rachael; sister, Evelyn Grein; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 3 p. m. at Redeemer United Church in Zuehl followed by funeral services at 4 p.m. with the Reverend Jennifer Gold officiating. Interment will follow in the Redeemer United Church Cemetery in Zuehl.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ralph De Luna, III, Rusty De Luna, Rodney De Luna, Eric Wedige, Oscar Barrero and Ralph De Luna, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Grein, Rick Milam, Steve Pauley, Mike Willard, Willie Strey, and Otto Strey, Jr.
Memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer United Church, 7415 Gin Road, Marion, Texas, 78124.
