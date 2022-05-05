Mary L. Reyes, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on March 18, 2022. Mary was born on September 13, 1937 in Gillette, Texas to Jesus and Casiana (Cruz) Dominguez.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Juan H. Reyes.
Survivors include her daughters, Rosemary Reyes, Nelda Reyes-Staggs (Donnie P.) and Sandra Moreno (Domingo); son, Johnpaul Reyes; brother, John Dominguez ( Rachel); sisters, Minnie Molina (Theodore); grandchildren, Jeff Hernandez (Veronica), Amy Moreno (fiancé Joseph Hernandez), Jonathan Reyes, Nicole Reyes and Ryan Reyes; great-grandchildren, Bella Rose Hernandez, Brooke Juliette Hernandez, Allianna Reyes, Maddox Hernandez, many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Mary was a proud partner of H-E-B for 25 years in Seguin. She loved her customers and co-workers. When you saw Mary, she was always dressed with her hair done, makeup on and red lipstick. She always had to look her best each and every day. Mary was a great cook and enjoyed baking. She made sure all were well nourished with not only food but with love and kindness.
To all her family she was the kind of person that all people mattered to her and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed each holiday, but her favorite holiday was April Fool’s day. This was the day she was known to her family as the prankster. She also enjoyed the peacefulness of gardening when she could and the weather allowed her to. Mary loved to talk with her friends of many years on the phone. She loved catching up with her friends and enjoyed many laughs. Mary loved her fur babies, Rodney, Joy and Chewy. Mary loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 2:00p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary.
Mary wished memorial contributions to be made to Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas 78155-1593.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.