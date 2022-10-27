Monroe Joseph “Flamingo Joe” Engbrock, Jr., age 71, of Seguin Texas passed away on October 23, 2022. Joe was an only child born to Gladys (Troell) and Monroe Joseph Engbrock of Seguin on August 29, 1951.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Engbrock; his children, Matthew Engbrock, Chris Perry and Cheyenne Perry; 5 grandchildren; and countless friends.
Joe graduated from Texas Lutheran College in 1973 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and became a school teacher in Schertz. He quickly decided to work with his dad as a lathe and plaster contractor. It was in 1982 that Joe found his calling as a Realtor and has been proudly serving the Seguin area as the man to see when looking for your first home. Joe had a kind heart and loved helping all of his wonderful customers throughout the years, many time purchasing stoves or refrigerators, or making repairs for people to ensure they were able to achieve their dreams of owning a home.
Joe was quite the traveler. From an early age, he traveled with his mother and aunt to Europe, New Zealand, and many other countries. Along the way, he discovered the place that he would mold his life and image around, Hawaii. Joe brought back every aspect from the Hawaiian Islands; from the shirts to the Pink Flamingos and lived that lifestyle every day right here in Seguin. Later in life, Joe spend most of his free time in every area of the Caribbean possible. His favorite places were Playa del Carmen or onboard a cruise ship destined for any spot with clear water and a cold Cerveza. Joe was a member of the Parrot Heads for 10 years, enjoying the music and laid-back lifestyle with the many people he was proud to call his friends. Joe would want everyone to be kind to each other, enjoy life and remember anything is possible “Lord willing!”.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church with Pastor Marcus Avalos officiating. In lieu of flowers, Joe would have requested you make a donation to Seguin Parrot Head Club, P.O. Box 1433, Seguin, Texas 78156.
