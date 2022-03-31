Francisco Medina Luna Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the age of 89 years. He is in Heaven now with his beloved wife, Jesusa.
He was born on May 11, 1932, to Juanita (Medina) and Donaciano “Chano” Luna. Mr. Frank Luna (or just about how everyone knew him as “Pop,” “Kiko” or even “Pancho”) was a very hard working, kind, caring, friendly and loving man. We cannot forget his love for Spanish songs and going to dances with his beloved wife. He had a witty personality, he liked to crack a funny joke now and then to make you laugh.
Kiko worked for the city of Seguin for 38 years until his retirement. He spent and enjoyed his time being with family and friends just enjoying life and visiting his favorite restaurants in town, especially Alex’s and Charro’s Mexican Restaurant. He will be missed by all that knew him driving around town in his spotless maroon Chevy truck.
Pop was the “Rock” of the family, and he leaves behind to cherish his memories, his sons, Fabian “Tic” Luna and Jerry “Chief” Luna; daughters, Janie L. Salinas, and Susie L. Gunn; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson along with his many family members and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jesusa Robles Luna; sons, Francisco “Bear” Luna Jr., Lorenzo “Rabbit” Luna, and Danny “Little Bear” Luna and granddaughter, Sabrina Nicole “Nikki” Chapman.
Visitation will be at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Deacon Nick Carrillo. Concluding services, a funeral procession will depart for interment at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.