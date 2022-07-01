Rebecca Vela earned her wings on June 26, 2022 at the age of 73 after a lifetime of work focused on helping others. Surrounding her as she transitioned to eternal peace were her sisters, daughter, and grandson.
She graduated from the University of Texas in Austin, received her master’s degree from the University of Colorado and her PhD in social work from the University of Kansas while working as an adjunct professor.
Rebecca worked many years as a professor at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin and later, at the University of Texas at San Antonio. After retirement, she worked as an LSCW Licensed Clinical Social Worker at Guadalupe Valley Christian Counseling Center in Seguin.
She was an active member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe church in Seguin, Texas.
Rebecca leaves behind her pride and joy, daughter Kassandra (Santos), dear grandson; three sisters, Rosa Lorden, Cecilia Garcia (Ruben *cross*), and Laura Tarver (Pat). Rebecca was preceded by her parents Thomas and Rosa Vela and sister Irma Vela.
To honor her last wishes, a celebration of life will take place for immediate family and close friends.