Della Stehling O’Bryant, 88, of Swansboro, NC, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin, TX. A Celebration of Life will be immediately following at El Ranchito in Seguin.
Della was born Jan. 15, 1934 to Manzy and Edna Holland in Fredericksburg, TX. She married Leroy Stehling in 1952 and eventually moved to Seguin. After Leroy’s death in 1993, she married Maurice O’Bryant and moved to Kerrville, TX. Following Maurice’s death in 2016, she moved to Jacksonville, NC, with her daughter.
Della is survived by her daughter Debbie Mcglaun and husband Glenn of Jacksonville, NC, and son Bryan Stehling and wife Lucy of Three Rivers, TX; grandchildren Brent Stehling, Brandi May and husband Kevin, Robin Bell and husband Matthew, Kelley Storey, and Codi Stehling; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Other survivors include sister Pat Fiedler and husband Martin of Harper, Tx; stepdaughters Vicki Romero and husband Tony of Cedar Park, TX, and Sharon Curtis of Waco, TX; four stepgrandchildren and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceding Della in death were her parents, husbands, one brother Manzy “Pete” Holland, and six sisters Winnie Lee, Hazel Leissner, Louise Smith, Violet “Bobbi” Hedrick, Margie Reed and Nadine “Dean” Anderson.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Dementia Society of America or to The Cottages Assisted Living in Swansboro, NC.
Graveside Service Oct. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. San Geronimo Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow at El Ranchito.