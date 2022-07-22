David C. Martinez was born on October 28, 1948 and passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the age of 73. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313 Full obituary is available at goetzfuneralhome.com
